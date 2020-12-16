

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental presented its realigned strategy with which it aims to achieve annual organic growth of around 5 to 8 percent on average in the mid-term. In its Automotive Technologies group sector, Continental plans in the mid-term to exceed the expected average market growth of around 5 to 7 percent per year by around 2 to 4 percentage points. The company's aim is to achieve an adjusted EBIT margin for the Continental Group of between around 8 and 11 percent (excluding Powertrain Technologies).



Continental CFO Wolfgang Schäfer said: 'Growth that outpaces our markets and industries, an adjusted EBIT margin of around 8 to 11 percent and a return on capital employed of around 15 to 20 percent illustrate our ambitious yet realistic growth path. In addition, with a targeted cash conversion ratio of more than 70 percent, we will further increase our financial strength in the future.'



Continental also presented its new strategic program for the Tires business area, 'Vision 2030' which is focused on the systematic customer-centric alignment of the organization and all its business activities. The company noted that smart digital tire solutions and realization of ambitious sustainability goals will be key success factors.



