

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) said it upgraded certain scenario planning assumptions, due to stronger demand across North America, Europe and emerging markets in Tools and Storage as well as a stronger performance in Engineered Fastening and Attachment Tools within Industrial.



The company said that its fourth quarter organic growth is now approaching 10% compared to the prior assumption of 3% - 5%.



The company now expects full year operating margin dollar growth of 7% - 9% compared to 2019. Previously, it was assumed mid-single digit growth.



Full year free cash flow is assumed to be greater than $1 billion compared to the prior assumption of $800 million - $900 million.



