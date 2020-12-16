

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Sabre Corp. (SABR), a technology provider to the global travel industry, announced that it signed distribution agreement with the Lufthansa Group airlines saying that the agreement enables modern airline retailing as well as technology innovation.



The agreement covers the carriers Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS, Air Dolomiti and Brussels Airlines.



As per the agreement, Sabre will continue to distribute Lufthansa Group airlines' content through traditional connectivity to hundreds of thousands of travel agents and thousands of corporations through its global distribution system.



In addition, the agreement enables the distribution of Lufthansa Group airlines' content via the New Distribution Capability standard in the Sabre travel marketplace.



The diversified New Distribution Capability program will give Sabre-connected travel agencies globally the ability to access Lufthansa Group airlines' content through the Sabre marketplace. It is planned to launch next year.



The go-live plan for New Distribution Capability will be communicated during the first half of 2021.



