

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - DISH Network Corp. (DISH) announced Thursday that it priced on Wednesday an offering of $2 billion aggregate principal amount of 0% Convertible Notes due 2025. In connection with the offering, DISH Network also granted the initial purchaser a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $300 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes.



The Notes will mature on December 15, 2025. The Notes will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the Notes will not accrete.



The Notes will be convertible under certain circumstances and during certain periods into DISH Network's Class A Common Stock at an initial conversion rate of 24.4123 shares of DISH Network's Class A Common Stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $40.96 per share



The conversion price represents an approximately 30% conversion premium over the last reported sale price of $31.51 per share of DISH Network's Class A Common Stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 16, 2020.



Upon any conversion, DISH Network will settle its conversion obligation in cash, shares of its Class A Common Stock or a combination of cash and shares of its Class A Common Stock, at its election.



The net proceeds of the offering are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, including 5G network buildout costs. The offering is expected to close on December 21, 2020 subject to customary conditions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DISH NETWORK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de