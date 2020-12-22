

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines welcomed a new relief package that will give airlines fund to recall furloughed employees.



In a message to all United Airlines employees, Scott Kirby, Chief Executive Officer, and Brett Hart, President, said that the airline plans to offer temporary employment to thousands of its team members who were impacted on September 30.



The executives said that the employees, who are eligible under the terms of the Payroll Support Program (PSP) extension, could temporarily come back to United through March 2021.



According to the executives, United does not expect customer demand to change much between now and the end of the first quarter of 2021.



'There are still some details to work out before the PSP extension is finalized, and we expect that you will hear from your leaders over the next several days about what's next for your specific workgroup,' the executives said in the message.



Meanwhile, a deeply divided Congress reached consensus on a $900 billion coronavirus pandemic relief deal Sunday night.



Enhanced unemployment benefits, support for businesses and direct stimulus payments are the main highlights.



Other main features of the pandemic relief deal are $82 billion in aid for K-12 schools and colleges, $20 billion for the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, $25 billion in rental assistance for individuals who lost a job, a Paycheck Protection Program that enables small businesses to apply for additional loan, and an expansion of SNAP benefits by 15 percent for six months.



