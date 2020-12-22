

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The lockup period of PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) ends tomorrow, i.e., December 23.



PolyPid is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing prolonged-release therapeutics for surgical site infections using its proprietary PLEX technology.



The company's lead product candidate D-PLEX??? is currently in a phase III trial for the prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in abdominal surgery, dubbed SHIELD I. The top-line results from this study are expected in the second half of 2021.



A second phase III trial of D-PLEX??? for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infections, dubbed SHIELD II, was initiated as recently as December 16.



As of September 30, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and long-term deposits in the amount of $71.8 million.



PolyPid made its debut on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 26, 2020, offering its shares at a price of $16 each and the 180 day lockup period expires on December 23.



PYPD opened the first day of trading on June 26 at $16.00 and closed at $19.00 that day. The stock has thus far hit a low of $8.64 and a high of $19.45.



PYPD closed Monday's trading at $10.69, down 0.93%



