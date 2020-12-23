

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda Cars India Ltd. or HCIL, a unit of Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co., Ltd., (HMC), announced Wednesday the realignment of its manufacturing operations aiming to improve business efficiency.



HCIL has decided to consolidate the manufacturing operations for vehicles and components at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan with immediate effect for all domestic sales and exports.



The company has stopped the production in Greater Noida plant. However, all Head Office functions, India R&D Centre and Spare Parts operations, including warehouse, for Automobile, Two Wheeler and Power Product business will continue to operate from Greater Noida.



Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India said, 'Despite an uptick in sales in the last three months, the current market conditions remain unpredictable for the industry at large. The impact of COVID-19 has pressed us to strengthen our constitution, and to achieve the same, HCIL has decided to consolidate its manufacturing operations by making the Tapukara plant a unified manufacturing base.'



HCIL noted that India is extremely important market in Honda's global strategy.



The company ramped-up its daily production volume to pre-covid level from September 2020 and has been consistently witnessing monthly sales growth for the last three months.



HCIL said its sales showed good recovery in the festive period and the company expects to sustain this sales momentum during the coming months.



