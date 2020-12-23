

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Recreational Products or BRP, U.S. Inc. is recalling certain all-terrain vehicles citing crash hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall involves around 135 units of 2021 Can-Am Outlander and Renegade All-Terrain Vehicles or ATVs in the United States. In addition, about 37 units of the affected vehicles were sold in Canada.



The Sturtevant, Wisconsin-based company has called back nine model year 2021 Can-Am Outlander and Renegade models. The model name is printed on the side panels of the vehicles.



The vehicles, manufactured in Mexico, were sold in various colors including red, tundra green, granite gray-octane blue, camo and yellow. They were sold through Can-Am dealers nationwide from October 2020 through November 2020 for between $8,500 and $15,000.



According to the agency, a rear wheel can separate from the vehicle and cause a loss of control, posing a crash hazard to consumers.



The recall was initiated after BRP received two reports of the rear wheel coming loose and falling off the all-terrain vehicles. However, no injuries have been reported to date related to the recalled vehicles.



Consumers are urged to contact a BRP Can-Am ATV dealer for a free repair.



In similar incidents, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. in early December recalled about 118,600 units of recreational off-highway vehicles citing crash and injury risks.



Polaris Inc. in late November called back about 18,400 units of RZR vehicles for clutch failure that could pose injury risk.



