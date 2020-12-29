

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - Qualtrics International Inc. has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common shares.



Qualtrics has filed the initial public offerings, just about two years after it was acquired by German software giant SAP SE (SAP).



Qualtrics disclosed in the filling that it anticipates that the initial public offering price will be between $20.00 and $24.00 per share. It would reportedly value the company between $12 billion and $14.4 billion.



Qualtrics said it has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'XM.'



SAP noted that it will retain a controlling stake in Qualtrics following the planned IPO.



SAP said in July 2020 that it planned to take its experience management software company Qualtrics public through an initial public offering in the United State.



SAP said in November 2018 that it had agreed to acquire Qualtrics International Inc. for $8 billion in cash.



Utah-based Qualtrics in October 2018 had filed for an initial public offering, aiming to raise about $200 million.



