

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Midwestern Pet Foods Inc. has recalled certain lots of Sportmix pet food products that may contain potentially fatal levels of toxin 'aflatoxin' that has been linked to the deaths of dozens of dogs.



Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, aflatoxin can cause illness and death in pets.



The pet food company has recalled nine lots of Sportmix pet food products. Lot code information may be found on the back of bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line in format 'EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM', the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in its website.



The FDA said it is aware of at least 28 deaths and eight illnesses in dogs that ate the recalled product.



The FDA advised that pet owners should stop feeding their pets the recalled products, remove the food and make sure no other animals have access to the recalled product.



The FDA and the Missouri Department of Agriculture are working with the pet food company to determine whether any additional products may have been made with the same ingredients containing potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin, the FDA said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de