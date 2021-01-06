

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The lockup period of Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) ends tomorrow, i.e., January 6.



San Diego, California-based Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies to treat a range of cancers.



The company's pipeline includes P-PSMA-101, a solid tumor autologous CAR-T product candidate being developed to treat patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer; P-BCMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-BCMA-ALLO1 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate with the potential to treat a wide range of solid tumors, including breast and ovarian cancers, among others.



P-PSMA-101 is under phase I testing in prostate cancer, with initial data update expected in mid-2021. Enrollment is underway in a phase I dose expansion trial of P-BCMA-101 in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and a phase II dosing decision is expected by early 2021. The company is planning to file an IND for P-BCMA-ALLO1 in the first half of this year.



Last October, Poseida signed a collaboration agreement with TScan Therapeutics to explore developing allogeneic T cell receptor therapies for the treatment of COVID-19.



Poseida Therapeutics made its debut on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 10, 2020, offering its shares at a price of $16 each and as mentioned above, the 180 day lockup period expires on January 6.



PSTX opened the first day of trading on July 10 at $16.90 and closed at $15.35 that day. The stock has thus far hit a low of $7.63 and a high of $17.62.



PSTX closed Tuesday's trading at $11.18, down 2.53%.



