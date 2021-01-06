

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The lockup period of Inventiva SA (IVA) ends on January 6.



Daix, France-based Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, mucopolysaccharidoses, or MPS, and other diseases.



The company's lead drug candidate Lanifibranor for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which successfully completed a phase IIb study last June, carries the FDA's Breakthrough Therapy tag. A pivotal phase III study of Lanifibranor in NASH is expected to be launched this year.



The second drug candidate Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with subtypes of mucopolysaccharidoses, which has successfully completed phase IIa testing, is designated an Orphan Drug in the US and in the EU.



Also in the pipeline is ABBV-157, with potential in several auto-immune indications, which was co-discovered by Inventiva and AbbVie. A proof of concept trial of ABBV-157 in patients with psoriasis is underway, with results expected this quarter.



The company made its debut on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 10, 2020, offering at $14.40 per American depositary share.



As mentioned above, the 180 day lockup period expires tomorrow.



IVA opened the first day of trading (i.e. July 10, 2020) at $15.13 and closed at $13.42 that day. The stock has thus far hit a low of $9.01 and a high of $15.95.



IVA closed Tuesday's trading at $14.67, up 2.16%.



