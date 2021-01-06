

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - UK Markit/CIPS composite PMI is due at 4.30 am ET Wednesday. The composite index is expected to rise to 50.7 in December, as initially estimated, from 49.0 in November.



Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound retreated against the franc and the euro, it was steady against the greenback and the yen.



The pound was worth 1.3636 against the greenback, 140.19 against the yen, 1.2045 against the franc and 0.9044 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de