

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anticimex Inc. has recalled about 2,750 units of SMART Connect Mini Devices citing fire and injury risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The recall involves the mini devices that serve as a communication hub connecting a system of digital pest control units. The affected device is a white, plastic-covered unit mounted to the wall and was connected to a power source and wireless network by licensed pest control technicians. The model number 300 110 Rev. C is located on the back of the device.



The products manufactured in Thailand were not sold in stores or online. They were installed as part of Anticimex's pest control service monitoring from March 2020 through October 2020 for between $15 and $45 per month.



According to the agency, the device's power supply can overheat while charging, and cause the plastic enclosure to fly off, posing fire and injury hazards.



The recall was initiated after the Berkeley Heights, New Jersey-based company received one report of a voltage regulator failure resulting in battery cell failure in a device at an Anticimex facility. No injuries have been reported.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled devices. The replacement and installation of the new device will be free of charge.



