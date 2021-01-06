

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - SNC Lavalin Group Inc. (SNCAF, SNC.TO) said Wednesday that Candu Energy Inc., a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has been awarded one-year extensions from Bruce Power on two existing contracts.



The company will continue to provide fuel channel inspection, and tooling maintenance and refurbishment in support of reactor inspection and maintenance.



As part of the extensions, SNC-Lavalin will support Bruce Power in executing three fuel channel inspection outages as part of the station's regular outage schedule in 2021. This contract is within SNCL Engineering Services.



'SNC-Lavalin looks forward to the renewed opportunity with Bruce Power and supporting its continued safe operation of CANDU units by performing inspections to meet the regulatory codes and standards,' said Sandy Taylor, President of Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin.



SNC-Lavalin said it leads the fuel channel inspection programs for these heavy water reactors around the world performing multiple outages each year.



The Bruce Power fuel channel inspections were performed using the Bruce Reactor Inspection and Maintenance System - Advanced Non-Destructive Examination (BRIMS-ANDE System) for over five years.



