

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG said it has raised about 500 million euros in the second half of 2020 by using aircrafts as security in eight financing transactions. It enabled the Group to secure additional funds on top of the 1.6 billion euros raised through a convertible bond and a corporate bond.



Lufthansa noted that the five Airbus A350s and three aircraft from the A320 family were used as securities for various financing instruments. Funds were raised through sale and lease back financing, secured loans and secured promissory notes.



Banks, private equity funds and corporate investors, particularly from Europe and Asia, participated in the financing.



