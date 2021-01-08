

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Gracell Biotechnologies is scheduled to make its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market today (January 8), under the ticker symbol 'GRCL.'



The Suzhou, China-based Gracell Biotechnologies is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing CAR-T cell therapies for cancer through its proprietary technology platforms-FasTCAR and TruUCAR.



The company has offered to sell 11.0 million American depositary shares at a price of $19 per ADS. The underwriters have an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1.65 million ADSs. The aggregate gross proceeds are expected to be $209.0 million. The global offering is scheduled to close on January 12, 2021.



Underwriters of the IPO:



Citigroup Global Markets, Inc., Jefferies LLC, Piper Sandler & Co. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC



Pipeline:



The company's lead FasTCAR-enabled candidate, GC012F, is under an investigator-initiated phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) in China. The company expects to seek FDA clearance to initiate a phase I trial in the U.S. in the second half of this year.



GC027, the company's lead TruUCAR allogeneic product candidate, is also under an investigator-initiated phase 1 trial in relapsed or refractory T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients in China. The company is expected to file an Investigational New Drug Application with the U.S. FDA, seeking clearance for a phase I trial in 2022.



GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate in development for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia has completed investigator-initiated Phase 1 trial across multiple centers in China.



GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate in development for the treatment of B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma is under an investigator-initiated Phase 1 trial across multiple centers in China.



GC007g, a donor-derived CD19-directed allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy, in development for the treatment of B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia has completed investigator-initiated phase I trial.



