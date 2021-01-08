

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) said, based on preliminary unaudited financial information, the company expects INGREZZA net product sales for the three months and full-year ended December 31, 2020 to be approximately $240 million and $993 million respectively. INGREZZA inventory adjusted net product sales for the fourth quarter were approximately $258 million. Full-year 2020 total INGREZZA prescriptions grew 32% to approximately 175,700.



The company said it plans to provide clinical data for key programs and expects to begin seven additional mid-to-late stage clinical studies in 2021 for neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de