

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's producer prices declined further in December, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index decreased 7.9 percent year-on-year in December, following a 8.3 percent decrease in November.



Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices fell 1.4 percent annually in December, following a 1.5 percent decline in the preceding month.



Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market decreased by 5.6 percent annually in December. Prices for products sold on the foreign market fell by 9.4 percent from a year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.5 percent in December, following a 0.6 percent increase in the prior month.



Another data from Statistics Lithuania showed that the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.1 percent yearly in December.



On a monthly basis, the HICP remained unchanged in December.



