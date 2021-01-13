

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Affirm priced its initial public offering of class A common stock at $49.00 per share. The company is offering 24.6 million shares of its class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on January 13, 2021 under the symbol, AFRM. The offering is anticipated to close on January 15, 2021.



The gross proceeds to Affirm, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the company, are projected to be approximately $1.2 billion, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.



