

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.55 billion, or $10.02 per share. This compares with $1.30 billion, or $8.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 billion or $10.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $9.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $4.48 billion from $3.98 billion last year.



Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.57 Bln. vs. $1.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $10.18 vs. $8.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $9.14 -Revenue (Q4): $4.48 Bln vs. $3.98 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BLACKROCK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de