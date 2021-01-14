

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific (BSX) announced Thursday a limited market release of the WaveWriter Alpha portfolio of Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) systems. This is an unified portfolio of four MRI conditional, Bluetooth-enabled rechargeable and non-rechargeable implantable pulse generators (IPGs).



The provide uncompromised personalization, and for the first time in SCS, Fast Acting Sub-perception Therapy (FAST) designed to deliver profound paresthesia-free pain relief in minutes.



The systems are supported by the Cognita Solutions suite of digital tools to address common challenges in pain management, including raising awareness about drug-free pain management options, helping patients find local physicians, and helping physicians sustain functional outcomes for patients over the long-term.



The WaveWriter Alpha SCS Systems were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December 2020 and is indicated as an aid in the management of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs including unilateral or bilateral pain associated with failed back surgery syndrome, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Types I and II, intractable low back pain and leg pain.



