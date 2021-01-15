

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group (ASHM.L) reported estimated assets under management of $93.0 billion as at 31 December 2020, an increase of 9 percent from actual AuM at 30 September 2020. This increase of $7.5 billion over the period comprised positive investment performance of $8.1 billion and net outflows of $0.6 billion.



Mark Coombs, Chief Executive Officer, Ashmore Group plc, said: 'Ashmore continued to deliver strong relative investment performance over the quarter and current equity and fixed income valuations in Emerging Markets suggest there is much further to go in terms of recovery investment returns.'



