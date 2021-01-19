

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) reported first quarter earnings per share of 0.52 euros compared to 0.43 euros, a year ago. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased to 73.4 million euros from 56.8 million euros. The company noted that its EBIT benefitted in part from lower sales and marketing expenses. Also, EBIT included a one-time gain from the sale of a property in the amount of around 2.4 million euros.



Fist quarter revenue was 368.9 million euros, a decline of 0.2%. After adjustment for currency effects, revenue was up 2.6%.



Carl Zeiss Meditec AG will publish full results for the first quarter 2020/21 on February 8, 2021.



