

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New Covid-19 cases, deaths, test positivity rate and hospitalizations in the United States have fallen to the lowest level in several weeks Monday.



During the last 24 hours, 142001 new cases were reported across the country, taking the total number of patients infected with the disease to 24078773, as per the latest data from the Johns Hopkins. This is a fall of more than 3000 cases from the previous day.



With 1403 additional fatalities reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. death toll from the deadly disease rose to 399003.



Cases declined in 35 states week-over-week, and 18 states saw a drop in the number of deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. Both metrics are far lower than the 7-day averge figures.



More than 60 percent of total cases in the country were reported since Election Day.



On Monday, California became the first U.S. state to cross 3 million Covid-19 cases. With an unrelenting surge of the virus that has claimed the lives of more than 33,000 people, it is the second worst-affected state in terms of COVID fatalities.



The number of people hospitalized in the United States from the deadly disease continues to be on a downward spiral.



As per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project on Tuesday, a total of 123,848 patients are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with the deadly disease. Out of this, 23,226 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Units.



The test positivity rate fell again, this time to 10.43 percent.



The new Covid-19 variant identified in the United Kingdom has spread across 20 US states with more than 120 cases reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



More than 12 million people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and more than 31 million doses have been distributed so far, as per the federal health agency's data.



On per capita basis, the United States is fifth among the countries that have started vaccination.



In coronavirus related news elsewhere, an independent review panel commissioned by the WHO said China and the UN public health body should have declared a global emergency earlier to contain the start of the pandemic.



WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the world faces a 'catastrophic moral failure' because of unequal Covid vaccine policies among nations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

