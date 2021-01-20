

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The lockup period of San Francisco, California-based Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) expires tomorrow , i.e., January 20, 2021.



Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders.



The company's lead product candidate NX-2127 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies, is under pre-clinical testing. Filing of IND for NX-2127 is expected in the first quarter of 2021, with phase I trial to commence thereafter.



Earlier this month, Nurix Therapeutics expanded its global strategic collaboration with Sanofi to develop a pipeline of innovative targeted protein degradation drugs for patients with challenging diseases in multiple therapeutic areas.



Nurix Therapeutics made its debut on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 24, 2020, offering its shares at a price of $19 each and as mentioned above, the 180 day lockup period expires on January 20.



NRIX opened the first day of trading on July 24 at $18.06 and closed at $19.01 that day. The stock has thus far hit a low of $15.21 and a high of $52.38.



NRIX closed Tuesday's trading at $50.17, up 12.41%.



