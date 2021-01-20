

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The lockup period of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) expires on January 20, 2021.



iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing immuno-oncology therapeutics.



The company's lead drug candidates - EOS-850 and EOS-448 - are in phase 1/2a clinical trials in adult patients with advanced solid tumors and in multiple advanced solid tumors, respectively.



The initial single-agent and combination data from the phase 1/2a clinical trials of EOS-850 are expected in the first half of 2021. The initial safety and efficacy data from phase I/IIa clinical trial of EOS-448 as a monotherapy for patients with solid tumors are also anticipated in the first half of 2021.



iTeos Therapeutics made its debut on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 24, 2020, offering its shares at a price of $19 each and as mentioned above, the 180 day lockup period expires on January 20.



ITOS opened the first day of trading on July 24 at $25.55 and closed at $19.05 that day. The stock has thus far hit a low of $17.50 and a high of $35.94.



ITOS closed Tuesday's trading at $36.40, up 3.62%.



