

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The lockup period of Boston, Massachusetts-based Inozyme Pharma (INZY) ends today, i.e., January 20, 2021.



Inozyme Pharma is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of calcification disorders of the circulatory system, bones, and kidneys.



The company's lead product candidate, INZ-701, is an enzyme replacement therapy for patients with a variety of calcification disorders linked primarily to Ectonucleotide Pyrophosphatase/Phosphodiesterase 1 or ENPP1 Deficiency and ATP Binding Cassette Subfamily C Member 6 or ABCC6 Deficiency.



Early this month, the company received clearance to initiate a phase I/II clinical trial evaluating INZ-701 in adults with ENPP1 deficiency in the U.S. and United Kingdom. The first subject in the trial is expected to be enrolled in the first half of 2021, with preliminary safety and biomarker data to be provided in the second half of 2021.



Inozyme Pharma made its debut on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 24, 2020, offering its shares at a price of $16 each and as mentioned above, the 180 day lockup period expires on January 20.



INZY opened the first day of trading on July 24 at $20.80 and closed at $17.54 that day. The stock has thus far hit a low of $16.10 and a high of $31.65.



INZY closed Tuesday's trading at $26.32, down 5.66%



