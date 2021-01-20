

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Talcott Resolution Life Insurance Co. agreed to be acquired by global investment firm Sixth Street from a consortium of investors led by Cornell Capital LLC, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC, TRB Advisors LP, Global Atlantic Financial Group, Pine Brook, J. Safra Group, and The Hartford.



The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.



Talcott Resolution is a strategic partner for the insurance industry. It manages over $90 billion in liabilities and surplus for approximately 900,000 customers across the span of the Talcott businesses, including nearly 600,000 annuity contract holders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

