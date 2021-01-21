

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $569 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $701 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $569 Mln. vs. $701 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $0.96 last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de