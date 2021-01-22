

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU):



-Earnings: $53.90 million in Q2 vs. $53.44 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.33 in Q2 vs. $0.34 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported adjusted earnings of $69.14 million or $0.43 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.34 per share -Revenue: $887.69 million in Q2 vs. $785.21 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1098.6 -$1144.8 Mln



