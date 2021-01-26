

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), said Tuesday that its all-new handcrafted Detroit-Style pizza is now available nationwide.



Pizza Hut said that in response to growing popularity of this pizza style across the country and requests from customers, it spent more than a year developing and perfecting its Detroit-Style pizza. The fast food chain tried more than 500 iterations and tested several of those in the Midwest, where this distinct pizza style was born.



Each Detroit-style pizza is rectangular-shaped, features cheese all the way to the edges for the thick, caramelized crust, is loaded with toppings, and features a vine-ripened tomato sauce on top.



To make this new menu item truly unique, Pizza Hut said it incorporated its own take on a few elements. This includes the new, vine-ripened tomato sauce that's only available on Detroit-Style. The company tested eight different versions of the sauce before finding the perfect taste.



There are four new Detroit-Style recipes to choose from - Detroit Double Pepperoni, Double Cheesy, Meaty Deluxe, and Supremo.



The Detroit Double Pepperoni pizza is topped with 32 slices of regular pepperoni and another 48 slices of Crispy Cupped Pepperoni, for a total of 80 slices of pepperoni on one pizza.



The Double Cheesy pizza is layered with two kinds of cheese, including aged Parmesan. Meaty Deluxe is loaded with bacon, Italian sausage and Crispy Cupped Pepperoni, while Supremo is topped with Italian sausage, red onions and green bell peppers.



All the four Pizza Hut Detroit-Style recipes are available now at the fast food chain's locations nationwide for contactless delivery, carryout or curbside pickup, with prices beginning at $10.99. The company noted that pricing varies by location.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

