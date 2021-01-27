

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the market research group Gfk is set to publish Germany's consumer sentiment survey data for February. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is seen at -7.9 versus -7.3 in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it recovered against the greenback, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 126.07 against the yen, 1.0782 against the franc, 0.8853 against the pound and 1.2160 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



