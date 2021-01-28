

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) reported a pretax loss of 59.4 million pounds for the six months ended 31 December 2020 compared to profit of 48.2 million pounds, last year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 12.2 pence compared to profit of 10.1 pence. Underlying loss before tax was 48.3 million pounds compared to profit of 51.8 million pounds, previous year. Underlying loss per share from continuing operations was 9.8 pence compared to profit of 10.9 pence.



First half revenue was 177.6 million pounds compared to 391.8 million pounds, previous year. Underlying net gaming revenue was 156.9 million pounds, down 58%.



The Board has not proposed an interim dividend.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de