

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton (ETN) has signed an agreement to acquire Tripp Lite, a supplier of power quality products and connectivity solutions including single-phase uninterruptible power supply systems, rack power distribution units, surge protectors, and enclosures for data centers, industrial, medical, and communications markets in the Americas. Eaton will pay $1.65 billion for the acquisition.



'The acquisition of Tripp Lite will enhance the breadth of our edge computing and distributed IT product portfolio and expand our single-phase UPS business,' said Uday Yadav, president and chief operating officer, Electrical Sector, Eaton.



