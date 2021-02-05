

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale prices continued to decline in January, albeit at a softer pace, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The wholesale price index fell 0.1 percent year-on-year in January, following a 2.7 percent decline in December.



Prices for other petroleum products declined 12.0 percent annually in January.



Meanwhile, prices for watches and jewelry increased 13.1 percent and used materials and residual materials rose by 45.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices increased 2.1 percent in January, following a 1.2 percent gain in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de