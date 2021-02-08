

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $182.64 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $102.77 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $540.52 million or $1.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $1.93 billion from $1.99 billion last year.



Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $540.52 Mln. vs. $488.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.80 vs. $1.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.76 -Revenue (Q4): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.99 Bln last year.



