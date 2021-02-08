

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $26.13 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $40.60 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, AECOM Technology Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $95.2 million or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $3.31 billion from $3.24 billion last year.



AECOM Technology Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $95.2 Mln. vs. $74.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.62 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q1): $3.31 Bln vs. $3.24 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 - $2.80



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AECOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de