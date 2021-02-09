

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Tuesday announced that the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets has approved the European prospectus relating to the listing and trading of Technip Energies N.V.'s shares on Euronext Paris.



The company earlier announced its planned separation into two independent, publicly traded companies in the form of a share dividend to TechnipFMC shareholders of a 50.1% stake in Technip Energies.



Technip Energies will become an independent public company subject to satisfaction of customary conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals. Technip Energies' shares will commence trading on Euronext Paris at market open at 9:00 a.m. CET on February 16.



The technical reference price for the Technip Energies shares will be announced on February 15 through issuance of a notice by Euronext Paris after market close.



