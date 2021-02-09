

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax, Inc. (EFX) has acquired AccountScore Holdings Limited, a global data and analytics business that provides actionable insights and analytics on bank transaction data for clients. Equifax said the acquisition positions it at the forefront of the latest trends in Smart Data, including the transition of Open Banking to Open Finance, to incorporate data on additional financial services products such as insurance policies, pensions and mortgages.



AccountScore's unit Consents Online Limited is a registered Account Information Service Provider, regulated by the FCA, which provides branded Open Banking as a Service.



