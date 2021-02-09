

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $222 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $176 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $698 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $5.25 billion from $5.20 billion last year.



EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $698 Mln. vs. $704 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q4): $5.25 Bln vs. $5.20 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.75 - $0.77 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.75 - $3.85 Bln



