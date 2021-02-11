

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM-PG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $194.88 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $92.81 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Kimco Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $133.03 million or $0.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.0% to $269.44 million from $296.13 million last year.



Kimco Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $133.03 Mln. vs. $151.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q4): $269.44 Mln vs. $296.13 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

