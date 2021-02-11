Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2021) - i3 Interactive Inc. (CSE: BETS) (OTC Pink: BLITF) (FSE: F0O3) ("i3" or the "Company") - With India clearly becoming one of, if not the fastest growing online gaming market in the world, i3 is doubling down on its investment into this market. With a growing population, especially the middle class, a burgeoning economy, the fastest internet adoption in the world, and with 65% of the population under the age of 35, India is a perfect storm for skill based online gaming.

The Company's vision for India took shape after years exploring the market. Based on its assessment, it is still a time of very early adoption for investment in online gaming in India. i3's management team collectively has over a hundred years of online gaming experience and the last 5 years has been spent specifically planning and launching into India. Having noticed the parallels to markets like the USA, where fantasy gaming has grown into the regulated posture seen now on a state by state basis, dominated primarily by companies like DraftKings and FanDuel, it is hard to not imagine the possibilities of a market with the sheer size and scope of India following the same path. Trailblazers in India like Dream11 and others have been paving the way and i3 is building on this momentum in arguably the world's best online gaming market for operators currently.

Since i3's launch of BLITZPOKER in India just over six months ago, i3 has learned from its players and partners that they are presenting something unique and exciting to the market. With the launch of BLITZPOKER, i3 partnered with celebrities and influencers with the support of over 150 million followers in India. The response has been clear and the continued growth has been nothing short of incredible.

i3's entry into India was via an acquisition of a poker operation on the Quadnet Network, a market leading poker network most famous to date for housing the Spartan Poker brand. This partnership provides a market leading product and over a million registrations and with i3's strategy and brand position with BLITZPOKER there is a high level of confidence in the Company's offering, which is unique to the Indian gaming community.

The launch of poker was the tip of the spear now leading to further development of an ecosystem that will ultimately consist of skill-based games such as poker, fantasy sports, rummy, chess, quiz games, esports and more.

Immediately following on the success of BLITZPOKER, i3 has taken the next step in building this ecosystem and invested in the fantasy gaming company Livepools. With a 7-figure user base, tier one management team and exciting growth potential, i3 is very confident in this addition to the portfolio. Especially with IPL around the corner and some exciting news to unveil shortly, i3 has grand plans for the market.

ABOUT I3 INTERACTIVE INC.

The Company is in the business of providing customers with an online and mobile gaming platform which will provide sports fans worldwide with a unique and highly engaging social gaming product, and sports betting and casino product offering. In an effort to break into the various emerging global markets, i3 has secured partnerships with key social media influencers.

For additional information on the Company:

Email: info@i3company.com

Forward-Looking Statements

