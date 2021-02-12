

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer prices continued to decline in January, albeit at a softer pace, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The consumer price index decreased 0.5 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.8 percent fall in December. Economists had expected a 0.6 percent fall.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in January, reversing a 0.1 percent decline in the preceding month.



Prices for hotels, fuels and used cars grew in January.



Meanwhile, prices for air transport, and clothing and footwear declined.



The core CPI remained unchanged annually in January and declined 0.2 percent from the previous month.



