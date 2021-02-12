

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economy contracted in the fourth quarter due to the Covid-19 related restrictions, after a strong rebound in output in the third quarter, flash estimate from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product fell 0.7 percent sequentially, in contrast to a 7.9 percent rise in the third quarter. However, this was slower than the expected drop of 1 percent.



On a yearly basis, the economy contracted 2.8 percent, bigger than the 1.8 percent fall a quarter ago. Revised data is due on February 26.



