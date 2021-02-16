

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion (ALLE) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $93.3 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $80.7 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Allegion reported adjusted earnings of $137.1 million or $1.49 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $727.3 million from $719.5 million last year.



Allegion earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $137.1 Mln. vs. $119.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.49 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q4): $727.3 Mln vs. $719.5 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALLEGION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de