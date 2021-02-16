

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has entered into an agreement to sell a majority interest in its High Pressure Solutions Segment to the private equity firm American Industrial Partners. Ingersoll Rand will receive cash proceeds of approximately $300 million at closing for its majority interest.



The deal is anticipated to be completed in the first half of 2021. Ingersoll Rand will retain a 45% common equity interest in the business.



Vicente Reynal, CEO of Ingersoll Rand, said: 'Today's transaction significantly reduces our direct exposure to the upstream oil and gas market to non-material revenue exposure of <2%, and accelerates our ESG commitments.'



