

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) Wednesday announced nearly 680 million euros investment in COVID-19 care in 2020.



Ahold Delhaize and its local brands are continuing their COVID-19 care in 2021, with an additional provision of 10 million euros for charitable donations this year.



The company said it supported associates, customers, and local communities through several initiatives amid the unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic.



The total amount of COVID-19 care in 2020 includes 21 million euros of charitable donations. The local brands of Ahold Delhaize created more than 45,000 new jobs to meet the increased customer demand and care for neighbors.



In addition, two U.S. brands of Ahold Delhaize, Giant Food and Stop & Shop, also each made commitments to contribute funds, totaling more than 1.4 billion euros, to improve the security of pension benefits for their associates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AHOLD DELHAIZE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de