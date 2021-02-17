

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages increased in January, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



Average gross wages and salaries grew 4.8 percent year-on-year in January and amounted to 5536.80 PLN. Economists had forecast a rise of 5.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, average gross wages declined 7.3 percent in January.



Average paid employment declined 2.0 percent annually in January and amounted to 6314.1 thousand. Economists had expected a 1.2 percent fall.



On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment rose 0.2 percent in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de