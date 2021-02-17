Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical bringt das Covid-19-Heilmittel (100% Erfolg) für über 500 Mio. Menschen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ESPV ISIN: US4040301081 Ticker-Symbol: H6P 
Frankfurt
17.02.21
08:20 Uhr
26,200 Euro
+0,600
+2,34 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,00026,80013:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES
H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC26,200+2,34 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.